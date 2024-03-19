How Bidgely’s AI can help utilities companies better manage their power grids

For years, we lacked a strong understanding of how people’s energy consumption broke down into smaller patterns over time. That’s where Bidgely saw an opportunity—and a job for AI.

In May 2023, Bidgely built out its 8760 Energy Model, an AI tool that analyzes energy consumer-usage data to provide insights that might help utilities better manage the way they move power on and off the grid. Its AI, for example, can infer how energy is being consumed down to the level of specific appliances (heaters, electric cars, and so forth). So an energy company might use the tool to understand which appliances are contributing to high strain during peak hours and then, perhaps, offer the consumer a rate incentive to use any power-hungry appliances—such as that EV charger—during off-peak hours.

By October, Bidgely says that it had diverted more than 700,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions thanks to its AI insights, as it had helped its utility partners shift 70% of EV charging to off-peak times over the past year.

