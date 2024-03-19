How AMP is using machine learning to improve the recycling process

The U.S. recycling industry may have grown to become a $200 billion annual business, but it remains woefully inefficient. Because it is a for-profit business, the recycling process has to make sense financially in its efficacy and efficiency, or materials simply will not be processed and head to landfill instead.

Colorado-based startup AMP uses machine learning and robotics to address a painful bottleneck in the way recyclables are processed. Materials-recovery facilities have to separate flexible packaging—plastic bags, pouches, or wraps—from other recyclables because they can harm recycling machines. But the job of identifying and picking that stuff off a conveyor belt isn’t easy and has required a human worker.

In May 2023, AMP deployed its new Cortex-C robot to the conveyor belt in its Colorado facility. The small form-factor robot is built onto a section of the conveyor belt, where it uses AI-based computer vision to identify the flexible plastic items then removes them with its robotic arm. It can pull 65 objects out of the stream every minute, so the conveyor belt needn’t slow down.

AMP has hundreds of robots deployed in recycling centers around the world—all of which share AMP’s AI-powered neural network and can recognize approximately 75 billion objects annually—and counts some of the biggest waste processors as customers, including Waste Connections and Evergreen.