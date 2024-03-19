How Metaphysic.ai gives actors a safe space for their digital selves

During the 2023 strike, Hollywood actors demanded assurances that their digital likenesses not be used without their consent and without compensation. Metaphysic remains one of the leading tech companies providing movie studios and production houses with AI tools to manipulate (to age or de-age, for example) the faces of actors, but in September 2023 the company launched a new platform to give actors control over their digital likeness.

The platform, called Metaphysic Pro, can store a portfolio of movie-grade digital assets that can be used to AI-generate a digital version of the actor’s likeness and voice. Some high-profile actors and personalities have already signed up, including Anne Hathaway, Tom Hanks, Paris Hilton, and Maria Sharapova.

CEO Thomas Graham says he’d like to see the platform evolve into a marketplace that would match producers with the digital assets of actors. Above all, he says, the platform needs to ensure that actors give consent, and receive compensation, for the use of their digital selves on screen.

