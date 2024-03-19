LivePerson’s voice AI could change the game in customer service

Strange as it might seem, we’ll soon be talking to very human-sounding robots when we call an airline or credit card company.

LivePerson added generative AI features to its cloud-based customer service platform throughout 2023, but in May, the company notably launched a voice AI component that speaks the words of a large language model-powered support agent over the phone in a lifelike (and customizable) human voice. (LivePerson says 70% of customer service conversations still happen on legacy voice channels.)

For simpler customer requests, the voice agent is sometimes sufficient—while a consumer waits on hold to talk to a human agent, for example, the voice agent might try its best to satisfy the caller’s needs. The caller has little to lose by talking to the support bot, and the company has everything to gain from the possibility of sending a customer away happy without having spent a minute of human support on them.

LivePerson has been moving its business to higher-margin products, and its embrace of generative AI automation is part of that effort. The company signed 50 new deals in the third quarter of 2023.