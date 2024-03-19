How Interplay Learning’s trade-focused AI assistant is helping HVAC workers

The U.S. faces a worsening shortage of electricians, plumbers, and heating and cooling pros. Bringing new people into those trades is crucial, but those would-be tradespeople want training tools that leverage current technologies.

That’s Interplay Learning’s business.

Interplay’s customers, many of them large plumbing and HVAC companies, use the company’s desktop and tablet apps and VR tools to train—and retain—their technician employees. In June 2023, Interplay launched a new LLM-based training assistant called SAM (Skill Adviser and Mentor) that can provide immediate, conversational guidance to people training for a career in the skilled trades.

The assistant, available within Interplay’s learning app, draws its answers from the company’s large training knowledge base, which includes video courses, skills assessments, and 3D simulations. Helped by its eagerness to embrace new technologies, Interplay has grown its customer count from 500 to 1,750 over the last three years.