The most innovative applied AI companies of 2024

If 2022 served as the world’s introduction to generative AI , then 2023 was the year in which we began to learn what we can really do with technology. The convergence of advanced algorithms, massive datasets, and computing power has meant AI is already enabling breakthroughs in everything from medicine and biotech to law and entertainment.

In healthcare, for example, companies like Viz.ai can analyze medical data with unprecedented speed and accuracy, aiding in early disease detection and predicting patient outcomes. Or look to the business world, where AI tools like those offered by Salesforce and Interplay Learning offer valuable insights to help optimize supply chains, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer service. And for those seeking the more sci-fi-esque use cases, look no further than Google DeepMind, whose researchers use AI to better classify genetic mutations that can affect the function of proteins in our cells.

As AI continues to evolve, its impact on all facets of society will only intensify. There, of course, remain a lot of red flags around the tech, but as the 15 companies below show, it’s also already demonstrated some incredible capabilities.

For finding the answer to the web search’s problems