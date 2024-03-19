Fast company logo
Perplexity, Seekr, LivePerson, and Figma are among the 15 applied-AI honorees in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2024.

The most innovative applied AI companies of 2024

BY Mark Sullivan1 minute read

If 2022 served as the world’s introduction to generative AI, then 2023 was the year in which we began to learn what we can really do with technology. The convergence of advanced algorithms, massive datasets, and computing power has meant AI is already enabling breakthroughs in everything from medicine and biotech to law and entertainment.

In healthcare, for example, companies like Viz.ai can analyze medical data with unprecedented speed and accuracy, aiding in early disease detection and predicting patient outcomes. Or look to the business world, where AI tools like those offered by Salesforce and Interplay Learning offer valuable insights to help optimize supply chains, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer service. And for those seeking the more sci-fi-esque use cases, look no further than Google DeepMind, whose researchers use AI to better classify genetic mutations that can affect the function of proteins in our cells.

As AI continues to evolve, its impact on all facets of society will only intensify. There, of course, remain a lot of red flags around the tech, but as the 15 companies below show, it’s also already demonstrated some incredible capabilities.

1. Perplexity

For finding the answer to the web search’s problems

2. Viz.ai

For giving doctors superpowers when diagnosing patients

3. Google DeepMind

For illuminating the secrets of the genome

4. Salesforce

For arming AI apps with secure corporate data

5. Casetext, part of Thomson Reuters

For assigning every attorney an AI co-counsel

6. Interplay Learning

For helping a new generation train for the trades

7. Bidgely

For managing utility power consumption

8. AMP

For seeing a major pain point in recycling

9. Indeed

For letting AI crank out job descriptions

10. Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

For discovering climate “tipping points”

11. Figma

For keeping design teams in the zone

12. Metaphysic.ai

For providing a safe space for actors’ digital selves

13. Seekr

For keeping an ear out for misinformation and vitriol

14. LivePerson

For replacing hold music with AI voice chat

15. Navan

For taking some of the pain out of filing expense reports

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Sullivan is a senior writer at Fast Company, covering emerging tech, AI, and tech policy. Before coming to Fast Company in January 2016, Sullivan wrote for VentureBeat, Light Reading, CNET, Wired, and PCWorld More

