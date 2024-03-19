These autonomous tractors are electrifying farming

Released in December 2022 and currently in use nationwide on berry farms, orchards, dairies, even golf courses, its three models deliver between 40 and 70 horsepower with up to 14 hours of runtime, while doubling as portable generators around the farm.

Monarch says that if one of its all-electric models replaces a comparable diesel tractor, it’s akin to removing 14 cars from the road and can reduce operational expenses by $18,000 per tractor.

Right now, Monarch’s MSRP ($75,000 to $100,000) is around double the price of a John Deere. To offset costs, Monarch has lobbied to get EV subsidies applied to smart tractors; one program knocks 80% off the price for farmers who turn in an old combustion-engine tractor.