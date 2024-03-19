Webcams in the chicken coop: How this startup is un-yolking eggs from factory farming

Dutch egg producer Kipster believes in a food system where raising animals doesn’t pollute but rather upcycles food waste into eggs, meat, and fertile manure. (One-third of Earth’s arable land today is dedicated to animal feed.) Kipster chickens exclusively eat food by-products—bakery leftovers, mostly. The company been selling its award-winning, animal-friendly, carbon-neutral eggs in Europe since 2017.

Last August, cartons finally debuted at Kroger, upending America’s conventional egg-production system too, this time accompanied by messages from Temple Grandin and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

Operations are based at an Indiana farm, where birds scurry around a wooded environment (dubbed Kipster’s “chicken playground”) that mimics a forest so well it could put zoo atriums to shame.

For consumers, the coolest feature may be the website’s webcams, which livestream from multiple corners of the chicken house. They can be viewed by anyone, 24/7/365, who wants to check on the birds. Observers will notice that the chickens aren’t debeaked; the “playground” reportedly solves the long-running problem of cannibalism by offering them ample space to roam. Newborn male chicks, which other producers immediately euthanize, are instead raised for food.