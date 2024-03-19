How ‘Farm Journal,’ America’s largest ag publication, is quietly sowing the regenerative agriculture movement

America’s largest ag publication says that “one of the more intractable challenges of our time” is convincing farmers to adopt regenerative agriculture, a lesson it attests to firsthand. Billions have now been invested to achieve that goal in America, yet just 5% of U.S. farmland uses even basic cover crops.

For 2023, Farm Journal‘s initiative Trust in Food tapped into its grower database—the country’s largest—to study the links between farmers’ attitudes, behaviors, interests, and values and their willingness to voluntarily switch to climate-smart growing practices. A team of data scientists and ecologists analyzed how growers think and feel about the changes being asked of them, what barriers stand in their way, and which strategies would be the most effective in “vastly accelerating” their rate of adoption. Industry leaders such as General Mills and conservation groups like Ducks Unlimited and American Farmland Trust helped with outreach, and the USDA tossed in $40 million to advance sustainable farming through technology.

One effort—funded by PepsiCo, the World Wildlife Fund, and the Walmart Foundation—studied the views, needs, and fears of 55,000 community leaders in the Midwest, America’s agricultural heartland. Farm Journal addressed these in a series of blogs, podcasts, text messages, and direct mail.

It says that afterwards, interest in regenerative farming was two to five times higher than the national average. The results became part of a tool set released in early 2024 on a new website, ReachFarmersFaster.com.