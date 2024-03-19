Fast company logo
For treating soil as the complex living environment that it is, Biome Makers is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the agriculture category.

This soil analytics company is getting dirty with farmers —and sharing insights

BY Clint Rainey1 minute read

Soil isn’t just dirt; it’s alive.

Armed with what it claims is the largest database of bacteria, fungi, and other invisible microorganisms (14 million strong and counting), Biome Makers puts soil composition under a microscope, using next-generation DNA sequencing to discover which microbes inhabit it and how they behave as a community. Farmers mail off test tubes with soil samples, then they receive a report deconstructing each management zone’s microbiome through charts, maps that plot their nutrients and pathogens, and other data breakdowns.

For 2023, Biome Makers combined that full data set—an analysis of a million acres in 50 countries—with machine learning to assemble BeCrop Rate, a global standard for soil microbiomes. This first-of-its-kind tool assigns farmland a sustainability score (from 0 to 100) that grades soil health and then adds or deducts points for farm management practices and the amount of human intervention.

Biome Makers contends that microbial insights like these are a missing puzzle piece that don’t just give farmers a new kind of input to improve crop quality and reduce costs but also help food companies and scientists predict how variables in the ground could impact everything from disease risk and ecosystem biodiversity to long-term climate resilience.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

