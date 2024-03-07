Rivian’s CEO on the new R2 SUV, befriending Tesla, and what it will take for Americans to buy EVs

By now, you’ve surely seen Rivian’s big news. The EV manufacturer best known for its $70,000 R1 pickup truck revealed not one, but three new vehicles to expand its line. They include the R2, an SUV that starts around $45,000, and the R3 and R3X, a cheaper pair of crossover hatchbacks inspired by rallycross racing. (Read my full feature here , and more specific design details on the vehicles here .)

Weeks before the reveal, I traveled to the company’s headquarters in Irvine, California, to spend a few uninterrupted hours with CEO RJ Scaringe, ahead of this make-or-break moment for his company (which currently loses around $30,000 on every R1 it sells). Before we toured clay-model mockups and studied the interiors in augmented reality, we went deep into everything else: namely, how Rivian plans to respond to growing consumer apathy around EVs.

I’ve presented the longform interview below with light editing to preserve Scaringe’s point-of-view.

The Rivian lineup (from left) R1T, R1S, R2, R3, and R3X. [Photo: Rivian]

You’ve teased the R2 for years as the model that would drive adoption for Rivian. Now it’s here. This feels like the make-or-break product for the company.