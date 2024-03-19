This thriving French insect farm is opening an even bigger bug factory in Illinois

In 2023, it expanded a farm that it operates in northern France into the world’s largest for bugs—some 35,000 square meters with five floors of incubators, capable of raising 60 million black soldier flies a year to yield 15,000 tons of insect protein. Its primary use is to feed fish, decarbonizing fishmeal in the process (which traditionally requires heavy fuel use). Insect-based oils and organic fertilizers for crops are other uses, though Innovafeed does warn that “human nutrition” is in the pipeline.

Innovafeed uses a stunningly simple formula to morph mass-produced agricultural waste into upcycled products—a model it calls “industrial symbiosis,” where it “co-locates” next to a giant existing factory, enabling it to source an almost limitless amount of the facility’s by-products (e.g., bug food) over the fence through a direct pipeline. Innovafeed’s first factory adjoins one of Europe’s most massive sugar facilities.

The next one up is located in Decatur, Illinois, attached to the planet’s largest corn-processing plant, run by ag giant ADM. That facility broke ground in January 2023, and Innovafeed says the capacity will be 60,000 tons of insect protein a year—four times more than it produces in France.