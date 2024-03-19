This company can read plants’ distress signals and then comes to their aid

Fungal diseases wipe out nearly a quarter of the world’s crops before harvest, and that problem is worsening. (Two esteemed biologists in 2023 said it had escalated to a “global health catastrophe.”) The problem is greatest on massive farms, where the standard response is to blanket crop rows in chemicals.

InnerPlant, however, engineers plants that “fluoresce” when they are attacked by pathogens or become undernourished, causing robots to spring into action.

InnerPlant uses satellites (SpaceX’s) to detect plants’ distress signals, then drones and tractors (via an equipment partnership with John Deere) on standby on the ground can move to treat specific plants rather than spraying whole fields en masse.

InnerPlant’s first commercial product, the InnerSoy soybean fungal sensor, doesn’t roll out until later in 2024, but it closed 2023 with a list of impressive firsts: The company developed the first crop to signal distress in response to a fungal infection; built the first device that can detect such signals from outer space; detected the first of these signals from the sky; and demonstrated the first machine that can respond to those signals as it navigates a field of crops.