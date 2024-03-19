Sargassum seaweed is out of control. This startup is turning it into vegan leather and cosmetics

Farmed seaweed gets touted often these days as an Earth-saving superfood. But Puerto Rico-based Carbonwave takes sargassum—the foul-smelling variant that torments Caribbean beachgoers each year—and uses an extraction process to convert the unwanted blooms into useful commercial products, removing carbon along the way.

The processed algae yields a liquid fertilizer and leftover pulp that gets upcycled. To source it, the startup works with resorts in southern Florida and governments on the coast of Quintana Roo—the Mexican state that’s home to Tulum, Cancún, and Playa del Carmen, destinations that faced record-size sargassum patches in 2023. Carbonwave gets base materials, area beaches get a free indirect cleanup, and the haul-out removes a type of ocean biomass that’s absorbed a lot of CO2 from the carbon cycle.

So far, vegan leather and a cosmetics emulsifier are being made with the pulp. But the flagship product is its SargaAg fertilizer, which provides row crop farmers with up to a 10x return on their investment through yield improvements.

In 2023, 40 corporate partners across four continents applied two formulations to hundreds of thousands of acres (one for row crops such as wheat, corn, and rice; another for more delicate plants—tomatoes, avocados, berries, and the like). One early adopter, Heineken, is recommending Carbonwave’s formulation to its barley growers in Mexico.