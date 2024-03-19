The most innovative companies in agriculture for 2024

Humans have been farming since the Neolithic era, long enough for their tools and practices to need a little TLC. That, of course, has become the near-singular focus in recent years of a growing crop of industry upstarts—some through technology, others by importing ingenious ideas outside of agriculture, still others by returning to fundamentals they believe got lost along the way. What makes the 2024 list of most innovative agriculture companies so impressive is that their products and services barely overlap, yet many could complement or even enhance the others.
The tech-savvy crew includes Monarch, which this year not only introduced the first driver-optional electric tractor—it made the software open-source, to act as the “Android of agriculture.” Cibus unveiled the Trait Machine, a device that sounds invented by Willy Wonka, and it might as well be: It edits crop genes on demand, returning souped-up seeds to producers in as few as three years, instead of requiring a decade plus $100 million of R&D. InnerPlant has found a way to make plants “talk” when they are malnourished or attacked by pathogens. Their distress signal triggers an intense intercosmic response: SpaceX satellites pick it up, dispatching drones and tractors back on Earth to help specific plants.
Boasting a database of microorganisms 14 million strong, Biome Makers is putting next-generation DNA sequencing in farmers’ hands so they can discover how a field’s unique microbiome helps or hurts the crops and its surrounding ecosystem.
Finally, agtech startup Aigen gave farmers the Element, a solar-powered robotic weeder—a pesticide- and fossil-fuel-free solution to their profession’s biggest perennial hassle, operated using an AI accelerator that consumes two to three times less power than a single iPhone.
Meanwhile, Innovafeed has found a clever way to upcycle industrial ag waste into a low-carbon fish meal by “co-locating” right next to giant factories that crank out almost bottomless supplies of these by-products. In August, Netherlands-based Kipster upended America’s conventional egg-production system when its carbon-neutral eggs rolled out at Kroger, laid by hens that eat bakery leftovers and scurry around in a wooded atrium. Hazel Technologies’ breakthrough produce-saving sachets keep apples, tomatoes, avocados, and berries from browning not by coating them with some strange wax, but by blocking ethylene receptors to put them “to sleep.” Carbonwave converts the Caribbean’s stomach-turning sargassum algae into vegan leather, a cosmetics emulsifier, and its star product: a fertilizer that’s now been welcomed across four continents, including by Heineken for barley in Mexico.
Even Farm Journal, the old-school trade magazine, leveraged its large farmer database (America’s biggest) and thick Rolodex of corporate partners (General Mills, PepsiCo, Walmart, the World Wildlife Foundation, Ducks Unlimited) to shed new light this year on the barriers preventing farmers from adopting climate-smart growing practices, then launched a campaign to get stragglers more engaged.
