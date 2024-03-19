The most innovative companies in agriculture for 2024

Humans have been farming since the Neolithic era, long enough for their tools and practices to need a little TLC. That, of course, has become the near-singular focus in recent years of a growing crop of industry upstarts—some through technology, others by importing ingenious ideas outside of agriculture, still others by returning to fundamentals they believe got lost along the way. What makes the 2024 list of most innovative agriculture companies so impressive is that their products and services barely overlap, yet many could complement or even enhance the others.

The tech-savvy crew includes Monarch, which this year not only introduced the first driver-optional electric tractor—it made the software open-source, to act as the “Android of agriculture.” Cibus unveiled the Trait Machine, a device that sounds invented by Willy Wonka, and it might as well be: It edits crop genes on demand, returning souped-up seeds to producers in as few as three years, instead of requiring a decade plus $100 million of R&D. InnerPlant has found a way to make plants “talk” when they are malnourished or attacked by pathogens. Their distress signal triggers an intense intercosmic response: SpaceX satellites pick it up, dispatching drones and tractors back on Earth to help specific plants.

Boasting a database of microorganisms 14 million strong, Biome Makers is putting next-generation DNA sequencing in farmers’ hands so they can discover how a field’s unique microbiome helps or hurts the crops and its surrounding ecosystem.

Finally, agtech startup Aigen gave farmers the Element, a solar-powered robotic weeder—a pesticide- and fossil-fuel-free solution to their profession’s biggest perennial hassle, operated using an AI accelerator that consumes two to three times less power than a single iPhone.