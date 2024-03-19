This agency helped McDonald’s shake off what would make others grimace

When McDonald’s introduced Grimace as a mascot in 1971, nobody could have predicted the pop-culture moment the creature would enjoy 52 years later. But Wieden+Kennedy decided that last June was the right time to celebrate the pear-shaped purple monster’s birthday with its own purple Grimace Shake. Grimace took over McDonald’s social handles to invite the entire country to its birthday. There was a collaborative Spotify playlist, a retro Grimace’s Birthday video game, a Snapchat filter, and much more.

But W+K—with its McDonald’s work in particular—has long embraced work as a cultural catalyst, getting its clients to let go and enabling fans to color in and outside the lines. After a party guest posted a TikTok of himself trying the shake and meeting a gruesome end took over the internet, suddenly everyone wanted to get in on the darkly comic Grimace Shake trend.

W+K encouraged fans to run with it. As the summer kicked off, Grimace was all the internet could talk about, with fans creating 160,000 #GrimaceShake videos on TikTok that garnered 9.7 billion impressions. In early March 2024, the agency announced layoffs at its flagship Portland, Oregon, office, saying it didn’t represent a specific loss of business but rather a shift in client needs.

