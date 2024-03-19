This agency translated the NBA’s In-Season Tournament into a slam dunk

When the NBA needed to score some points for its inaugural In-Season Tournament, it had good cause to call Translation. By the time the epic spot “Heist” dropped in late October 2023, the agency had already won over fans with the season tip-off spot “Everybody’s Game” as well as “We Are All in the Finals” back in May. Mixing pop culture and sports, “Heist” had The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli rolling with NBA stars like Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and Darius Garland in an Ocean’s 11-style storyline that drew fans to the tourney. The league has continued with Translation’s approach over the past year to keep a clear, consistent brand voice that reflects and builds on its already strong image in culture. The In-Season Tournament was a slam dunk in its inaugural run, averaging 41% more viewers for the early season games than the previous year.