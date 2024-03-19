This agency turned UPS trucks into works of art

The Martin Agency , based in Richmond, Virginia, impressed in the sheer variety of its creative work for major clients in 2023, convincing iconic brands to get uncomfortable as a way to break through the cultural noise. In November, the agency paired Netflix with Geico to put the insurance company’s Gecko mascot with characters from the animated feature Leo. It was the streamer’s first-ever piece of custom content on its ad tier . The Martin Agency then lit up the internet by teasing that Snoop Dogg was going smokeless—before the campaign revealed that the legendary rapper and cannabis aficionado would be pitching Solo Stove firepits.

For UPS, the agency turned the carrier’s signature “Pullman brown” trucks into bright, moving canvases, wrapping them to represent diverse artists and cultural moments to which UPS has contributed. The campaign reached more than 20 million people at key cultural events stretching from New York Fashion Week to the Toronto International Film Festival. The trucks drove more than 4 billion impressions, too, with Fashion Week alone delivering 1.7 billion earned media impressions.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.