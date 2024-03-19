This beverage giant is taking a refreshing approach to marketing with AI

In 2023, AI use was bubbling up all around Coca-Cola ’s marketing. Last March, it launched “ Create Real Magic ,” an art contest challenging creators to create new ads combining GPT-4 and DALL-E output with content from its vast archives of marketing collateral. The chance was for their efforts to appear on digital billboards in NYC and London. It led to the creation of more than 120,000 artworks from participants in 17 countries, all of which generated 300 million social media impressions.

That same month, the beverage giant launched the two-minute film Masterpiece, created with the open-source AI platform Stable Diffusion. The short, set in an art museum, depicts a Coke bottle journeying from Andy Warhol’s 1962 painting Green Coca‑Cola Bottles across a rich mix of classic and contemporary paintings, ultimately landing in the hands of an art student in need of creative inspiration. Later in the year, the brand teamed with OpenAI, using its technology to create a new flavor “from the future”: Y3000. The taste reviews were definitely mixed, but the 700 million social media impressions were spicy and sweet for a global brand seeking to blend a playful spirit with emerging tech.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.