This agency is distilling creative processes and its own rum

Superconnector , which formally launched in June 2023, has rapidly begun to prove its thesis that brand work can also make for good content people actually want to see. Founders Jae Goodman and John Kaplan, who worked together at both CAA and Observatory, are expanding upon their groundbreaking work such as Chipotle’s anti-factory farming campaign. Superconnector’s approach—which specifies optimal team members for each job and is paid based on the project’s performance—is best illustrated by its work for LVMH. The fashion and luxury conglomerate launched an entertainment division called 22 Montaigne in February to explore content possibilities and Hollywood partnerships for its 70 brands, which include Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Kenzo, Tiffany & Co., and Dior.

The agency also links entertainment and brands by developing its own products via the company’s “Talent Accelerated Consumer Brands” initiative. It conceived and developed its first effort, Sonrisa Rum, in partnership with hip-hop legend Fat Joe, the World Series champion Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, and Yandel, the godfather of Reggaeton. The Puerto Rican superstars haven’t simply endorsed the product, they are part owners of the business.

