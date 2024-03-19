This outdoor retailer has launched a film studio to spread social activism stories

REI’s Co-Op Studios—the in-house content arm of the beloved outdoors retailer—is transcending traditional brand content to invest in entertainment projects with real commercial viability. By starting higher up the production chain, REI seeks to subtly advance its outlook on such social issues as climate action and supporting diversity beyond its 23 million members and encourage more people to embrace the outdoors. The two-year-old division is distinguishing itself from other outdoors brands that make films, like Patagonia and the North Face, by how it works with other studios and producers to coproduce full-length features rather than commercials, screening them at film festivals and distributing them in theaters and on streaming services.

Its 2023 releases represent the first major results of its strategy. Frybread Face and Me, executive produced by Taika Waititi, is a comedy-drama about a boy who spends a summer with his grandmother on a Navajo reservation. After making its international premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, it debuted on Netflix in November, immediately cracking the streamer’s U.S. top-10 most popular movies. Canary, a feature documentary that had a brief U.S. theatrical run in September, profiles adventurer and climate scientist Dr. Lonnie Thompson. REI used its media channels to promote the film, which has earned a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes audience score and had critics calling Thompson “a real-life Indiana Jones.”

Up next is Full Circle: The First All Black Everest Ascent, a film produced with Westbrook Studios and helmed by Emmy-nominated director and producer Rolake Bamgbose (The Day Sports Stood Still).

