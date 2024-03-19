This AI platform has made and modeled a million ads

A lot of the focus on generative AI’s impact on advertising has been on creative production. However, Pencil , a generative-AI-as-a-service platform, has showcased how the new technology can have a meaningful impact on ad production, too. In June 2023, the Brandtech Group , a marketing technology company, acquired Pencil, seeing the potential in how it had used AI to perform more than 1 million creative executions for brands in the previous 12 months. Pencil also had amassed a significant dataset built from working on more than $1 billion worth of media buys to tune its predictions.

Within weeks of joining Brandtech, Pencil targeted global brands with the release of Pencil Pro, an AI-driven ad generation engine and predictive model of those ads’ success. Its assessments can be overlaid at every stage of the generative process to drive real efficiency gains. Pencil Pro, which debuted with Unilever and Bayer as launch partners, has already shown to produce an average 48% drop in an ad’s cost-per-action and a 78% boost in return on ad spend compared to a brand’s baseline.

