In South Africa, this ad giant is turning the unbrewed into food

When the South African beer Castle Lager sought to meaningfully spotlight its homegrown ingredients, Ogilvy went far beyond a marketing campaign to fulfill the brief. After a deep dive into the beer production process, it learned that more than 200,000 tons of spent grain is discarded after the brewing process, and that this waste by-product retains huge amounts of protein and other nutrients. That knowledge inspired an idea that would not only draw attention to the brewer’s ingredients but also help the 55% of South Africans living in food poverty.

“Bread of the Nation,” which launched in March 2023, created flour from the spent grain, then used Castle’s distribution network to partner with South African kitchens that used it to bake bread for those in need. In its first year, the initiative delivered more than 20 million meals. “Bread of the Nation” led to a 21% increase in affinity for the Castle Lager brand and helped turn the brand’s shrinking sales around to the tune of a 6.4% sales boost.

