This iconic footwear brand is bringing fashion to Fortnite

In June 2023, Nike launched “Airphoria,” a level (or “island”) in Epic Games’s Fortnite that blends Nike Air Max designs with the game’s virtual environment. In this first project in a multiyear deal between the two companies, players could buy in-game outfits and a corresponding physical Air Max collection through Nike’s North American website, linking Fortnite‘s digital space with real-world streetwear fashion. The initiative marked Nike’s continued experimentation with integrating gaming with its product line, with Epic’s Unreal Engine allowing for more detailed, product-oriented, and immersive experiences than Nike’s previous experiments in Roblox. Within Airphoria’s seven-day run, more than 3 million unique gamers participated in the interactive experience, and more than 15 million virtual Nike products were collected.