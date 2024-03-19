This iconic footwear brand is bringing fashion to Fortnite

In June 2023, Nike launched “Airphoria,” a level (or “island”) in Epic Games’s Fortnite that blends Nike Air Max designs with the game’s virtual environment. In this first project in a multiyear deal between the two companies, players could buy in-game outfits and a corresponding physical Air Max collection through Nike’s North American website, linking Fortnite‘s digital space with real-world streetwear fashion. The initiative marked Nike’s continued experimentation with integrating gaming with its product line, with Epic’s Unreal Engine allowing for more detailed, product-oriented, and immersive experiences than Nike’s previous experiments in Roblox. Within Airphoria’s seven-day run, more than 3 million unique gamers participated in the interactive experience, and more than 15 million virtual Nike products were collected.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.