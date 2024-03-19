This agency pulled off the best play fake in football history

Perhaps the most memorable ad moment of 2023’s Super Bowl was when Mischief lived up to its name with a Tubi commercial that made millions of viewers think they had sat on the remote, interrupting the game by accidentally opening Tubi’s streaming app. A sports bar bartender’s worst nightmare, the prank helped Tubi score 6 billion earned media impressions and increase viewership by 79% year over year. The Fox-owned video service has jumped from the 10th most-watched streaming platform to the 7th, overtaking Pluto, HBO Max, and Peacock.

That same month, the agency launched Tinder’s first-ever global campaign in more than 190 markets. “It Starts With a Swipe” aimed to reposition the brand’s image around relationships rather than hookups. The work helped Tinder grow 10%, seeing both new users and account reactivations. In June, the agency wryly took the next step in its Coors Light-Patrick Mahomes partnership, tweaking the NFL’s rules on players and alcohol advertising. Mischief @ No Fixed Address also created the Coors Light Bear golf headcover to raise money for the NFL star’s foundation.

The link between all of this work is a commitment to creating fun, edgy advertising typically reserved for small brands, and doing it at scale. Mischievous indeed.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.