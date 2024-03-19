This global agency is helping refugees feel more at home

In 2023, McCann significantly expanded its work on Mastercard’s “Where to Settle,” the platform the agency created in July 2022 to help Ukrainian refugees find temporary housing in Poland. The agility and effort required to iterate on such a crucial project—and bring it to more of the world—illustrated a broader commitment beyond advertising while achieving the brand halo that only the best ads can generate.

McCann enhanced the platform’s mobile app in February to help families fleeing conflict achieve more stability and weave themselves into new communities. It combined insights from anonymous Mastercard transaction data, salary data from Poland’s Statistics Office, and info from real estate and job portal services to give refugees more information about where they could relocate and experience a successful transition. Twenty percent of the 10 million Ukrainian refugees who settled in Poland have used the app, and the agency and brand have begun expanding it to other countries facing migration and refugee crises, including the United States.

