This chicken chain has gamers punching, kicking, and finger-licking

Brands have long looked for compelling ways to get gamers’ attention, with varying levels of success. In 2023, KFC tapped into some of the year’s hottest titles, challenging gamers in new, fun ways for the prize of free food. In July, KFC Canada turned Colonel Sanders into a playable character in Capcom’s Street Fighter 6, giving players the chance to win a $50 KFC gift card by recording the Colonel scoring kick-and-punch combos against opponents and sharing their videos on social media. Then, in Spain, the brand created “The Recipe Run” in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The contest, launched in September, challenged players to make fried chicken within the game for the chance to win food (and a gold chicken-thigh trophy). The gambit boosted brand web traffic by 58% while generating 145 million social media impressions.