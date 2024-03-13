Is crowdfunding the right choice for your potential biz startup?

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

If you are trying to launch a business and are strapped for cash, crowdfunding is a viable option that many successful entrepreneurs have invested their time and hope in to get their new venture up and running.

The process of asking for help publicly on social media platforms may sound pretty straightforward, but there is a lot more at risk, including your long-term reputation. Below, 11 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each offer one factor that every entrepreneur should consider if they are thinking about starting a crowdfunding campaign to launch their new business. 1. YOUR BRAND’S POTENTIAL TO STAND OUT IN THE MARKETPLACE The key question entrepreneurs should be asking before seeking funding is, “Is there a real need for this product or service?” Too many startups attempt to do something just slightly different from how it’s being done. Radical honesty as a founder is required for long-term success and to make a successful case for funding. – Bruno Guicardi, CI&T

2. YOUR ABILITY AND CONFIDENCE TO COME THROUGH ON PROMISES MADE It’s important to be authentic, genuine, and community-driven. People love an underdog story, and there is nothing quite like seeing someone achieve their dream, as long as that person is likable. Be confident in your message that your business will help the community, and be forthright about how you’re going to do it. If you follow through, the community will be behind you. – Jason Hall, Five Channels 3. YOUR POTENTIAL TO WORK WITH THE PEOPLE YOU ALREADY KNOW

Start with friends and family. Build from a base of people who will invest in you. Chances are your first, second, third and even fourth prototypes will not produce commercial impact. Your earliest investors will support you because they have confidence in your ability to persevere and execute. They can become sources for referrals that can begin to spark interest in a wider crowdfunding campaign. – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC 4. YOUR KNOWLEDGE OF CROWDFUNDING PLATFORMS AND HOW THE RULES WORK Review each crowdfunding platform and know the rules before selecting one. Understand the types of companies that have been successful and study what they did well. Talk to a few people who have been successful in understanding the upfront investment you need to make to build a compelling campaign with unique, engaging daily content and a solid brand narrative that stakeholders will place bets on. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications

5. YOUR CURRENT NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS What is your current follower base? A crowdfunding partner can help bring new followers to you through their platform. This reach can help you find new converts on top of those who found you more organically. What are the add-ons you can offer? People love a deal, and having something that helps you tier your donation options can be interesting to potential donors. – Alexander Kwapis 6. YOUR ABILITY TO CONVINCE PEOPLE TO GET BEHIND YOU

Crowdfunding is all about inspiring like-minded people to support the “why” behind your product or business. You’re raising funds from many people and need to convince them to join your mission with their investment. Communicate your passion and potential, and offer meaningful perks for your early supporters. They will be the ones who stick with you throughout your journey. – Sharon Lee Thony, SLT Consulting 7. YOUR WILLINGNESS (AND ABILITY) TO SPEND MONEY TO INVEST IN THE RIGHT AD TOOLS “Spend money to make money” is one piece of advice I have always heard during our fundraising and development planning. Create a budget and allocate some funds to invest in the right marketing and advertising tools. Whether through social media ads or elaborate video productions, the right marketing tools will help in getting your campaign more visibility and exposure and, in turn, more opportunities for success. – Fatima Al-Dosari, Qatar America Institute for Culture

8. YOUR DESIRE TO LISTEN AND HEAR WHAT OTHERS HAVE TO SAY Don’t screw your investors. Treat them like an advisory board. Provide ways for them to participate. Listen, learn, grow. – Peter Nicholson, Hill Holliday 9. YOUR EFFECTIVENESS IN RAISING SUFFICIENT FUNDS

Crowdfunding campaigns often fail to raise sufficient capital, and even successful ones might not garner enough to fully support a launch. They also require significant effort in building interest and trust among potential backers, a task that’s not guaranteed to succeed despite a compelling business idea. Reliance solely on crowdfunding could be risky for a business’s financial stability and growth. – Jack Borie, Ubix Labs 10. YOUR INTEREST IN FINDING SOLUTIONS AND PROVIDING EXPLANATIONS Preparing for crowdfunding starts with a problem and a disruptively innovative solution. Having the strength to use hooks to connect and explain the solution so that everyone can understand it quickly is the North Star for measuring readiness. Consider explainer videos and product walk-throughs—even using Figma, a design tool. Help users see themselves using the product and solving their problems with your innovation. – Jimmie Lee, JLEE