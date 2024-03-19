These marketers help beer drinkers spot a Stella with just a Gut feeling

In The Peasant Wedding, a 1567 genre painting by the Dutch and Flemish Renaissance painter Pieter Bruegel the Elder, there’s a 78% chance that the beer pictured is a Stella Artois. That’s according to “The Artois Probability,” a campaign by Gut Buenos Aires that analyzed classic works by Van Gogh, Manet, and more with an “algorithm” to determine the odds that the beer pictured in their paintings was a Stella. In April 2023, the agency hosted a show at Buenos Aires’s Bellas Artes Museum where visitors could scan artwork with an augmented reality app to get the Artois Probability score in real time. A record-breaking 24,000 people interacted with the museum web app, and the campaign delivered more than seven million impressions.

While the Stella work created a moment, Gut’s work stateside seized that moment for its other clients. After New York City applied its 8% sales tax to bagels sold sliced with cream cheese, Gut Miami created a campaign for Philadelphia Cream Cheese. In April 2023, the agency teamed with New York’s renowned H&H Bagels to fill uncut bagels with cream cheese to avoid the tax. The result spread a 294% increase in sales across H&H Bagels stores, a projected tax savings of more than $540,000 over the next year, 743 million impressions, $7.1 million worth of earned media, and a 169% boost in social mentions for the Philadelphia Cream Cheese brand.

