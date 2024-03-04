The strange saga behind the movie you’ll never get to see: ‘Coyote vs. Acme’

The actor Will Forte put out a statement on social media last week, raving about having just seen the Warner Bros. live-action/animation film Coyote vs. Acme, which he starred in alongside Wile E. Coyote and other Looney Tunes characters. “Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant in a very earned way,” Forte wrote.
Normally, it’d be easy to dismiss Forte’s comments as just an actor’s attempt to promote his latest movie. But in this case, there’s a twist. Coyote vs. Acme has been permanently shelved by Warner Bros, which has chosen to take a tax write-off on the movie rather than release it. So Forte is promoting a film that no one else is ever going to see.
The Coyote vs. Acme saga wasn’t supposed to end this way. Warner Bros. first announced that it was not going to release the film in November of last year, presumably because canceling the movie would allow it to get an instant tax write-off of around $30 million, and would save the cost of marketing the film and releasing it in theaters.
The studio had done the same thing with two other films—Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt—in 2022, to general criticism. But the Coyote vs. Acme announcement provoked a much bigger negative uproar. Unlike Batgirl, which was supposedly quite bad, Coyote vs. Acme (which is based on a very funny New Yorker piece by Ian Frazier) had been screened for test audiences to overwhelmingly positive reviews—and moviegoers have been waiting for a good Looney Tunes film for many years. So Warner was shellacked in the press and by the filmmaking community. There were even calls for a federal investigation. In response, Warner backtracked, and said that it would allow the movie’s producers to shop the film to other studios. That raised hopes that the film would eventually make it to a streaming platform, and perhaps even theaters.
Those hopes, it seems, have been dashed. Warner has not sold the film, and the general assumption is that it isn’t going to. (In his statement, Will Forte wrote, “I know that a lot of you haven’t gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it’s looking like you never will.”) There are conflicting reports about how other companies responded when the film was shopped—The Wrap reported that Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount all made “handsome offers” for the movie, while IndieWire reported that only two companies expressed interest in acquiring it. But given that Warner reportedly slapped a very high asking price on the film, it’s reasonable to wonder whether it was ever serious about letting it go.
What’s fascinating about all this is that Warner’s decision to kill the movie now looks worse than it did before. When it first announced it was shelving the film, you could rationalize it as an attempt to not pour more money into a project that it didn’t believe would earn back the investment. But if Warner just sold the film, it would not have to pay the cost of promotion and marketing. So it isn’t saving any money by not selling it.
It’s true that if it sold the film, Warner wouldn’t get to claim the full tax write-off. But in exchange it would obviously get the revenue from selling the film. Even if that were a wash financially, Warner would reap the benefit of winning back some goodwill with viewers, and with the actors, writers, and directors that it wants to work with in the future.
So why go ahead with killing the film? In part, this appears to fit into the approach that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has embraced, of emphasizing cost consciousness and paying down debt. Writing off Coyote vs. Acme means accepting a sizable loss. But it also allows Warner to collect the tax write-off all at once, and it minimizes the worst that could happen, rather than trying to maximize the best outcome. It’s the move of a company that’s playing defense rather than offense.
Beyond that, though, not selling Coyote vs. Acme helps Warner avoid another risk, namely the risk that the movie will do really well (either commercially or critically, or both) for another studio. If that were to happen, after all, Warner would look not only like it’s indifferent to art, but also foolish, and avoiding that is something most executives will do a lot to avoid—even if it means cementing Warner’s image as a place that puts tax considerations ahead of creativity.
It’s true, of course, that Warner is already taking lots of flak from people who have seen the film and are convinced it would be a hit. But, to tweak the old saying, better to be thought a fool than to let another company release your movie and remove all doubt.