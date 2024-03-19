This L.A. agency used AI to make Snapple flip its lid

Deutsch LA’ s work in 2023 spanned creative and insightful uses of generative AI that brought more facts to caps and more pets into homes, while it tapped human emotion to take back Taco Tuesday

For two decades, Snapple has delighted its fans with about 1,600 facts printed on the underside of its bottle caps. In February 2023, the agency launched Snapple’s fAIcts, the first branded partnership with OpenAI, to generate new bottle-cap facts using generative AI. With the help of ChatGPT, Snapple now has more than 33,000 unique facts, a more than 1,900% increase. The work attracted more than 130 million earned media impressions.

Meanwhile, Deutsch LA put its newfound AI prowess to work on behalf of PetSmart Charities. According to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, less than half of the roughly 6.5 million animals in shelters are adopted each year. Embracing that a pet’s bio or personality profile, often absent from the animal’s description, can inspire adoption, the agency created an AI tool called Rescue Writer to help shelters, volunteers, and foster pet parents write a pet’s profile instantly. PetSmart’s nonprofit arm rolled out the new tool during National Adoption Week in November.

To put the churro on top, Deutsch LA put its human ingenuity to work in helping Taco Bell in its quest to “liberate” the Taco Tuesday trademark. The campaign, which attracted more than 21 billion media impressions worldwide, accomplished its mission in October when the two restaurants that owned the trademark relinquished it.