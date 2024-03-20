The best ad campaigns are handing over brands to the fans

When Taco Bell and its agency, Deutsch LA , decided to try and liberate the term “Taco Tuesday” from a decades-long copyright last year, perhaps the most crucial decision was not making the legal challenge all about Taco Bell itself. Instead, the goal was to make it free to use for everyone. This advertising-based altruism not only enlisted people to sign a petition and get involved however they wanted, but allowed people the choice of how to use Taco Tuesday, and that self-determined participation gave Taco Bell an even brighter brand halo.

For McDonald’s, agency Wieden+Kennedy could have made sure the brand had its hands firmly on the steering wheel when it decided to celebrate Grimace’s 52nd birthday. The brand made a custom purple Grimace shake, a collaborative Spotify playlist, a retro Grimace’s Birthday-themed video game, and a Snapchat filter. While these did help boost the brand, what really tapped into the Grimace’s purple power is how it encouraged the fan-made, viral #GrimaceShake phenomenon—which mostly consisted of a hilariously horrific death-by-shake—by stepping back and helping it explode all on its own in culture.

And when Uncommon was tasked with rebranding EA Sports FIFA, one of the most popular video-game franchises of all-time, its first priority was getting fans on board. It made fans central to the launch of EA Sports FC by mirroring football culture itself, to treat fans as true supporters, with merch and perks to inspire a sense of ownership.

Three different brands, creating three wildly different cultural moments, all anchored in the power of fan participation.