2024’s most innovative companies in consumer electronics show that quietly useful AI may be the best kind of all.

Consumer electronics is awash in AI hype—but these products deliver

BY Jared Newman2 minute read

Generative AI is about to be everywhere in consumer hardware, with chipmakers, device vendors, and gadget startups all leaning into large language models to enable new functionality.

But while the AI hardware boom may yield some genuine innovations, it’s also likely to produce some cheap, gimmicky, and forgettable features. This year’s most innovative companies in consumer electronics offer a hint of how things should be done, with useful new features that aren’t just AI for AI’s sake.

One example: Google’s Pixel 8 line, which lets you move objects around in photos, with a mix of on-device and cloud-based AI filling in the missing details. Google’s Pixel 8 Pro also uses AI to summarize audio transcriptions and suggest better smart replies in text messages. And a new Circle to Search feature (for both the Pixel 8 and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones) lets you get information about what’s on your screen just by highlighting it.

Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart finds such examples of AI both easy to understand and useful. “There are lots of applications for AI that people are absolutely enjoying on smartphones, and Google’s been pushing this on the Pixel line pretty hard,” he says.

