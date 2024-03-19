This startup’s big-screen TV isn’t just smart—it’s also free

Smart TVs offer huge screens, internet connectivity, and apps at attractive prices. But they’re also renowned for gathering a surfeit of personal information. Telly , founded by one of the creators of free ad-supported streaming network Pluto TV, offers something tangible in return for your data. In July 2023, the startup began shipping free TVs with a novel design: Below the main 55-inch display, Telly includes an integrated soundbar and a second screen , offering interactive features along with persistent display ads.

To get a Telly, prospective users must complete a survey about their demographics, buying habits, and interests—information that other smart TVs already quietly collect. Telly is clear about its intentions up front, and is using this proposition to deliver an entirely new kind of television. Though the company didn’t hit its goal of shipping 500,000 TVs by the end of 2023, it took 250,000 preorders in its first week of registration and had a waitlist of more than 400,000 people as of January.

