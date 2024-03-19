Thanks to AR, Sightful’s laptop has a (virtual) 100-inch display

At first glance, Sightful’s Spacetop looks like a laptop with a sawed-off top. Instead of an actual screen, the Spacetop comes with a set of lightweight augmented reality (AR) glasses that put a 100-inch virtual display in front of a wearer’s eyes. The bottom half, meanwhile, functions like a regular laptop, with a trackpad, keyboard, and pair of USB-C ports. The device is powered by a Qualcomm chip and runs a modified version of the Android operating system.

While companies like Apple and Meta have broad ambitions for AR, it’s entirely possible that a giant virtual laptop screen will be the most compelling use case out of the gate. Sightful is delivering that idea in a more focused and integrated way. The startup shipped 1,000 Spacetops last May as part of an early access program, and it’s planning to refine users’ feedback into a finished product with broader availability.

