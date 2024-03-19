Fast company logo
Instead of cramming your work onto a piddling LCD screen, the Spacetop gives you glasses that blow it up to epic proportions.

Thanks to AR, Sightful’s laptop has a (virtual) 100-inch display

BY Jared Newman

At first glance, Sightful’s Spacetop looks like a laptop with a sawed-off top. Instead of an actual screen, the Spacetop comes with a set of lightweight augmented reality (AR) glasses that put a 100-inch virtual display in front of a wearer’s eyes. The bottom half, meanwhile, functions like a regular laptop, with a trackpad, keyboard, and pair of USB-C ports. The device is powered by a Qualcomm chip and runs a modified version of the Android operating system.

While companies like Apple and Meta have broad ambitions for AR, it’s entirely possible that a giant virtual laptop screen will be the most compelling use case out of the gate. Sightful is delivering that idea in a more focused and integrated way. The startup shipped 1,000 Spacetops last May as part of an early access program, and it’s planning to refine users’ feedback into a finished product with broader availability.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

