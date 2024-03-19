Polaroid’s new camera gives instant photography a high-end twist

While earlier Polaroid instant camera revivals such as the $99 Go and $120 Now are little more than toys, the company released a more grown-up version in September 2023. The $600 Polaroid I-2 includes a larger, three-element lens with a wider aperture, along with lidar-assisted autofocus and manual controls. Like its 1970s inspiration, it spits out printed analog snapshots with the press of a button—a medium that’s shown surprising endurance after being left for dead in digital photography’s wake.

It’s a bold bet for an initiative that began back in 2008, when a startup called the Impossible Project acquired and saved the last Polaroid film factory. The company later acquired and adopted the Polaroid brand, and with its first high-end camera, it’s out to prove that instant photos are more than just a nostalgic novelty.

