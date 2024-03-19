Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The I-2’s serious optics and manual controls offer shutterbugs a new level of creative control.

Polaroid’s new camera gives instant photography a high-end twist

BY Jared Newman

While earlier Polaroid instant camera revivals such as the $99 Go and $120 Now are little more than toys, the company released a more grown-up version in September 2023. The $600 Polaroid I-2 includes a larger, three-element lens with a wider aperture, along with lidar-assisted autofocus and manual controls. Like its 1970s inspiration, it spits out printed analog snapshots with the press of a button—a medium that’s shown surprising endurance after being left for dead in digital photography’s wake.

It’s a bold bet for an initiative that began back in 2008, when a startup called the Impossible Project acquired and saved the last Polaroid film factory. The company later acquired and adopted the Polaroid brand, and with its first high-end camera, it’s out to prove that instant photos are more than just a nostalgic novelty.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

advertisement
PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jared Newman covers apps and technology from his remote Cincinnati outpost. He also writes two newsletters, Cord Cutter Weekly and Advisorator. More

Explore Topics