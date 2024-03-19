Onyx’s Android-based Boox e-readers do what Kindles can’t

Although E Ink display technology is closely associated with basic e-readers such as Amazon’s Kindle, no company is doing more to change that than Onyx. The company released a slew of new E Ink devices in 2023, from the pocket-sized Boox Palma to the 13.3-inch Boox Tab X. The Boox Palma’s initial production run in July sold out within 12 hours, precipitating a wider release in September. Founded in 2006 (a year before the Kindle debuted), Onyx has also launched a series of 10-inch tablets with attachable keyboards, including the color Boox Tab Ultra C.

Compared with conventional LCD and organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays, E Ink is easier to read outdoors, less harsh on the eyes around bedtime, and better for battery life. E-readers typically restrict what users can do on their screens, but Onyx built its platform around Android, allowing people to install all kinds of apps. The result is a compelling set of alternatives to our usual phones, tablets, and laptops.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.