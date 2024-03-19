JBL’s Tour Pro 2 earbuds give you touch controls—right on their case

JBL has found a way to breathe life into the increasingly stagnant category of wireless earbuds. Its Tour Pro 2 earbuds, which arrived in April 2023, include a small touch screen on the charging case, allowing users to control their earbuds without reaching for their phones or fiddling with finicky controls on the earbuds themselves. The range of controls is extensive, including noise cancellation, equalization, and media playback, as well as phone call functions.

The screen also provides basic details on battery life and inbound notifications, and can even help users locate a lost earbud. As high-end earbuds try to keep an edge over cheaper alternatives—which themselves keep making big gains in sound quality and noise cancellation—more convenient controls are the logical next step.

JBL is a division of Harman (itself a division of Samsung), and while Samsung does not break out JBL sales data, Harman achieved a new high for quarterly operating profit in Q3 2023 of $346.6 million on $2.9 billion in revenue.

