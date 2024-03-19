Insta360’s AI gimbal gives smartphone cameras a second brain

After a decade of focusing on action cameras, Insta360 is using what it’s learned to improve smartphone footage as well. In March 2023, the company released the Insta360 Flow, a smartphone gimbal that uses AI for subject tracking. For example, it can lock back onto a person even after they’ve been blocked from view. It can also automatically rotate and zoom to keep a consistent view of the subject. Other gimbal makers have since released similar features, showing how Insta360 has pushed the field forward.

The expansion hasn’t stopped Insta360 from pushing ahead on the action cam front, either. In June, the company released the Insta360 Go 3, its tiniest action camera—with a snap-on viewfinder that doubles as a remote control—and launched a dive case for its existing X3 camera. All that should help Insta360 maintain its standing in a market where it already accounts for 41% of all panoramic cameras sold.

