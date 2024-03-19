Fast company logo
With a lower price and smaller footprint than previous models, this laser cutter lets users make everything from wooden spice racks to leather bags.

For crafters, Glowforge’s Aura laser cutter is a DIY powerhouse

BY Jared Newman1 minute read

Cutting your own shapes and engravings out of materials such as wood and leather no longer requires thousands of dollars in bulky equipment. The Glowforge Aura, which launched in July 2023, is a much smaller and cheaper version of the company’s laser cutters, with a list price of $1,200 and a footprint that only requires a couple of feet of table space. It’s less than half the price of the existing Glowforge Basic and about 16 inches narrower. With a 12-by-12-inch cutting area, users can cut out materials to create custom coasters, spice racks, leather bags, and signage, along with their own engravings.

Glowforge has also dipped into generative AI with a Magic Canvas feature that creates images and patterns from simple text prompts. The company says that it’s sold tens of thousands of laser cutters so far. It raised $20 million in 2023 to further democratize the craft, but like many startups, it’s faced funding challenges: After a further round fell apart in December, it laid off employees.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Jared Newman covers apps and technology from his remote Cincinnati outpost. He also writes two newsletters, Cord Cutter Weekly and Advisorator. More

