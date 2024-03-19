For crafters, Glowforge’s Aura laser cutter is a DIY powerhouse

Cutting your own shapes and engravings out of materials such as wood and leather no longer requires thousands of dollars in bulky equipment. The Glowforge Aura, which launched in July 2023, is a much smaller and cheaper version of the company’s laser cutters, with a list price of $1,200 and a footprint that only requires a couple of feet of table space. It’s less than half the price of the existing Glowforge Basic and about 16 inches narrower. With a 12-by-12-inch cutting area, users can cut out materials to create custom coasters, spice racks, leather bags, and signage, along with their own engravings.

Glowforge has also dipped into generative AI with a Magic Canvas feature that creates images and patterns from simple text prompts. The company says that it’s sold tens of thousands of laser cutters so far. It raised $20 million in 2023 to further democratize the craft, but like many startups, it’s faced funding challenges: After a further round fell apart in December, it laid off employees.

