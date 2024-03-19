Bose’s Immersive Audio brings a spatial kick to every song

For Bose’s latest QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds, the audio engineering pioneer found a way to bring the wider soundstage of spatial audio (also referred to as virtual surround sound) to practically any music source. The company’s Immersive Audio feature, which debuted in October 2023, uses onboard signal processing to simulate the effects of spatial audio, so users feel like they’re listening in a 3D space. An alternate head-tracking mode can even simulate a set of stationary speakers, with sound changing as users move around the room.

Compared with other spatial audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and Sony Reality 360 Audio, Immersive Audio doesn’t require any remixing and works with all streaming music services. That means users don’t have to switch services for the sake of Spatial audio, only to discover their favorite artists haven’t released any compatible content.

