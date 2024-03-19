Fast company logo
Personal Voice lets people living with ALS digitize their own way of talking with just 15 minutes of training.

How Apple’s new iPhone feature helps people with ALS preserve their voices

BY Jared Newman

When Apple rolled out iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma in September 2023, the operating systems included a new feature, called Personal Voice, that’s invaluable for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) patients and others whose ability to speak is at risk. In just 15 minutes, users can bank their voices by reading a series of randomized text prompts. They can then sync their new synthesized voice across devices and type to speak in phone calls, video chats, and in-person conversations.

The concept of voice banking isn’t new, but traditional services can cost hundreds of dollars and require hours of recordings across multiple sessions. Apple’s version lowers the barriers to voice banking, and its integration across more than 2 billion devices—iPhones, iPads, and Macs—will help patients keep using their voice, even after they’ve lost the ability to speak.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jared Newman covers apps and technology from his remote Cincinnati outpost.

