The most innovative companies in consumer electronics for 2024

With so much hype around generative AI, consumer electronics companies have been rushing to shoehorn the technology into their latest products. But this year’s most innovative consumer electronics companies haven’t lost sight of the more worthy overarching goal of making technology more approachable and affordable.

That does involve using AI in some cases. Google‘s Pixel 8 AI features, for instance, can help edit your photos and summarize your meetings, while Apple is using AI to help ALS patients preserve and synthesize their own voices. Insta360 used the technology to build a smarter phone gimbal, which can track subjects with minimal effort.

Other companies made a point of bringing the latest tech advancements to more people. Glowforge‘s Aura is a well-priced craft laser cutter that takes up less space than other models, while Telly is an entirely new kind of TV that the company is giving away in return for the data it can collect from viewers. Onyx, meanwhile, is expanding E Ink display tech onto screens of all shapes and sizes, while Bose is bringing the benefits of spatial audio to every song instead of a select few.

Of course, not every consumer electronics innovation fits neatly into the approachability bucket. Some are just flat-out cool, like the touchscreen control panel JBL built into its wireless earbuds, or Sightful‘s sawed-off laptop that uses AR glasses instead of a screen. They may not be the most approachable technologies now, but they’re a sign of where things may be headed next.