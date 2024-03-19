When this nonprofit adds green spaces to cities, it reduces stress, lowers crime, and adds jobs

When a city has more trees, residents benefit. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS), which works to improve Philadelphia residents’ lives through greenery, already knows this; its longstanding partnerships with researchers have found that street trees have been associated with reducing heart attack and stroke risk, and a lower risk of asthma in children. When abandoned lots are replaced with community gardens and green spaces, research shows a reduction in crime (drops in vandalism, gun violence, and burglaries), and an increased sense of community, along with a drop in depression and stress. PHS helps implement these changes, and in 2023 was a lead partner on the city’s first Philly Tree Plan, a 10-year roadmap to restore its urban tree canopy.

PHS also rolled out its Love Where You Live program, which last year focused on the North Philly neighborhood Nicetown–Tioga. More than 400 residents gave feedback for the plan, which helped ensure the program was tailored to their needs, and that they’d be invested in it from the outset.

The program saw over 580,000 square feet of vacant land parcels cleaned and greened, 178 trees planted, and 1,420 daily green jobs created in the Nicetown–Tioga neighborhood alone. (PHS created more than 5,000 daily green jobs in 2023 overall). Those jobs were created through the nonprofit’s Same Day Work and Pay program, in which under- or unemployed residents get daily assignments like clearing lots and receive $100 per day.

Separately, it also has workforce development programs that offer six-week paid job trainings on horticulture, landscape maintenance, equipment operation, carpentry, and green stormwater infrastructure. In Spring 2023, 97% of those training graduates had full-time employment offers from PHS partners.