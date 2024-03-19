How the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has turned cloning into conservation

More than 40 years ago, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA) stored living cells from a Przewalski’s horse, a Mongolian horse species that was driven to extinction in the wild. Captive breeding led it to be reintroduced in some areas, but a major milestone in the conservation efforts came in 2023, when those stored cells were successfully cloned into a foal—the second Przewalski’s horse that SDZWA has cloned with its conservation partners (the first was in 2020).

Until this second foal, cloning had only successfully produced a single individual of any endangered species. The second foal is evidence, according to the nonprofit, that cloning can be a viable means for species conservation and a boon to biodiversity around the world. In its Wildlife Biodiversity Bank, the Alliance stores all kinds of biological materials, from cells to seeds, and hit a milestone of 10,000 individual cell lines from more than 1,100 species and subspecies. Next, the nonprofit hopes to do for the white rhino what it has done for the Przewalski’s horse: Its Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center’s first male calf was born through natural breeding late in 2022.

