This innovative tool is helping companies prioritize employees’ mental health

Despite evidence that work affects our mental health, most companies don’t have clear solutions. One Mind partnered with Ethisphere and the Columbia University Mental Health + Work Design Lab to create a Mental Health at Work Index, a first-of-its-kind standardized assessment that companies can use to assess and benchmark their mental health services. Since launching in May 2023, Bank of America, Axa, Aon, and nearly 50 more organizations representing nearly 2 million workers around the world, have used the tool to measure their own progress in employee mental health.

Beta findings from the assessment show blindspots in workplace mental health approaches: only 43% said protecting their employees’ mental health was even a part of their strategy, and just 4 in 10 measure and monitor their efforts to promote mental health at work. Now that companies are aware of these blindspots, however, they can access expert consultations and track their progress over time.

The index also provides a framework for making improvements around what it calls the 3 Ps: protection of mental health, by eliminating hazards and minimizing risks; promotion of mental health, by developing positive aspects of work; and providing information, resources, and services. Companies can track not only their own targets, but see how they compare to peers.

