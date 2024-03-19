This $19 million factory in Brazil will breed mosquitos that don’t spread disease

Just halfway into 2023, cases of dengue, a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, surpassed 3 million globally. And that’s just one disease; mosquitos also spread yellow fever, Zika, and more. The World Mosquito Program works to protect people from these diseases by breeding bugs with Wolbachia, a non-GMO bacteria that creates disease-blocking mosquitoes.

In 2023, the nonprofit announced a $19 million biofactory in Brazil that it will begin building in 2024. That biofactory, a joint venture with the Institute of Molecular Biology of Paraná, will produce up to 100 million eggs per week—totaling more than 5 billion disease-blocking mosquitoes each year. Over 10 years, the nonprofit says, this factory will benefit 70 million Brazilians. And in Colombia, where the nonprofit has worked since 2015, the World Mosquito Program hit a milestone in 2023: Dengue rates dropped 95% to 97% in the country’s Aburrá Valley—a 20-year low. The World Mosquito Program’s four project sites in Colombia reach nearly 4.5 million people.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.