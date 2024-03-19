How USAFacts is harvesting government data to inform both citizens and lawmakers

USAFacts is No. 13 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Facts are crucial to effective government. How can voters assess the efficacy of lawmakers if they don’t have reliable data? How can representatives understand what their constituents need if they don’t know the details of, say, those citizens’ standard of living?

USAFacts, a nonprofit initiative to make government data more understandable, has long focused on informing voters, but now it’s working to equip lawmakers and their staff with data they can use to support their policy decisions. “Most [congressional staffers] are not data analysts by training or engineers who know how to write code to get real-time updates on data,” says USAFacts president Poppy MacDonald.

So the nonprofit has taken on those roles on lawmakers’ behalf. To do so, it launched America in Facts 2023: A Data Driven Report for Congress, a 102-page document that breaks down some of the topics most pertinent to congressional offices, providing metrics and visualizations on everything from the economy and health to education and the environment.