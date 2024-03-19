How USAFacts is harvesting government data to inform both citizens and lawmakers

USAFacts is No. 13 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.
Facts are crucial to effective government. How can voters assess the efficacy of lawmakers if they don’t have reliable data? How can representatives understand what their constituents need if they don’t know the details of, say, those citizens’ standard of living?
USAFacts, a nonprofit initiative to make government data more understandable, has long focused on informing voters, but now it’s working to equip lawmakers and their staff with data they can use to support their policy decisions. “Most [congressional staffers] are not data analysts by training or engineers who know how to write code to get real-time updates on data,” says USAFacts president Poppy MacDonald.
Some Data About the Data: Here’s a breakdown of how much space each of these categories occupies in the America in Facts 2023 report.
So the nonprofit has taken on those roles on lawmakers’ behalf. To do so, it launched America in Facts 2023: A Data Driven Report for Congress, a 102-page document that breaks down some of the topics most pertinent to congressional offices, providing metrics and visualizations on everything from the economy and health to education and the environment.
The report took six months of research and relied upon more than 100 sources of government data (eventually, USAFacts aims to get data from the 90,000 U.S. government sources), and it uses infographics to clarify some of the country’s biggest issues ahead of the 2024 election. USAFacts also hopes that lawmakers can help demystify government data for the rest of us. “They can be a real partner in ensuring that there are standards set for what data should be collected and how it should be reported,” MacDonald says.
The nonprofit met directly with congressional staffers across the aisle to share the report. It also went a step further, launching its inaugural Data Skills for Congress class, a professional development program for lawmakers to teach them how to analyze data and create visualizations. Nearly 40 congressional staffers took part in the five-month program last year, including members from both sides of the aisle.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.