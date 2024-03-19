United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain made history with his successful strike—here’s his playbook

BY Morgan Clendaniel4 minute read

When members of the United Auto Workers voted to ratify their new four-and-half-year-long contracts in November, following a 46-day-long strike, it was the first big victory for the storied union after years of declining membership, failed organizing drives, and bargaining concessions. Last year’s successful strike of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis saw the union act with renewed vigor and resulted in large wage increases (salaries can reach $42 an hour by the end of the contract), the reopening of some closed facilities, and the inclusion of battery plant workers in the union agreement, ensuring the UAW’s involvement in the electric future of auto manufacturing. The contract negotiations—and strike—were orchestrated by UAW president Shawn Fain, who was elected in March 2023. He quickly brought new tactics to what had become a rote process between the union and carmakers. Instead of bargaining with one company at a time, the union forced all three automakers to come to the table simultaneously. Rather than trying to shut down an entire company, the union held work stoppages at specific factories, which Fain would announce the day prior in rousing Facebook Live videos where he’d also give updates on the process, cite scripture, and exhort the workers of America. The performances catapulted Fain (who often appeared in a shirt emblazoned with the slogan “Eat the Rich”) to folk-hero status. With the contract now ratified, Fain has his sights set on nonunionized automakers, both international and domestic, including Tesla. Already, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, and Tesla have started to raise wages to try to head off unionization. Fain, meanwhile, has called on unions across all industries to set their contracts to expire in 2028, to create the possibility of general strike. Here, he talks about shaking up the UAW’s strategy and his next targets.

When you ran for UAW president last year, were you already thinking about how you’d approach contract negotiations and a strike? I stated throughout my campaign that we need to get back to being a union that sets the standard. I thought it was important that we turned this entire thing upside down. So we went away from picking a target company, and the same old process where the company stalls things out until the last minute. We were very clear [with the Big Three] from the outset: There is the deadline of September 14. If all three of you do not have an agreement, there will be repercussions. How did the strategy of striking factory by factory come about?

We analyzed the companies, [breaking] them down plant by plant: If one plant went out, how would it affect others down the line? We mapped out different scenarios, [including] if we did an all-out strike. We really had to figure out how to efficiently utilize a strike fund and get the greatest impact. Did you have any doubts about whether it would work? I was confident we would have to strike to get what we were asking for. But there really wasn’t a doubt in my mind that it wasn’t gonna work. It was more just a matter of, once we got into it, seeing the membership feed off of it, seeing the public feed off of it, and seeing the energy it created.

How did the Big Three react to this new kind of strike? They’re not used to [union] leadership challenging them. That’s a huge shift in bargaining. Our [previous UAW] leadership was way too damn close to the management and that led to management having their way with us. So I think [the automakers] struggled with how to handle [a new UAW] leadership that wasn’t just going to roll over. One time, [Ford] came back with the exact same offer they had given us two weeks earlier. I looked at them across the table and said, “You just cost yourself your Kentucky truck plant.” And I looked at the shop chair and said, “Make the call.”

The Facebook Lives became an iconic part of the strike. How did you create those moments? Sometimes I would write up a script, sometimes I would just write talking points. And then sometimes things just happen naturally, like when I threw the contract proposal from Stellantis in the trash. That was just a last-minute thought. Honestly, it just pissed me off, and I wanted to put some emphasis on it. The ‘Eat the Rich’ T-shirt, we had that thing printed the night before. I didn’t think it would blow up like it did. The next thing you know, there’s thousands of ‘Eat The Rich’ T-shirts and sweatshirts all over the country now. Why are non-unionized car companies a priority?