The innovative way Green Bronx Machine is teaching kids how to grow their own food

High school teacher Stephen Ritz started Green Bronx Machine as an after-school program in the Bronx, as a way to improve health food access for his students and get them more engaged in school. Now, the nonprofit is an entire K–12 curriculum that teaches kids around the world how to grow their own food.

In 2022, the nonprofit launched Green Bronx Machine In-A-Box—an all-in-one program that includes technology, an indoor academic learning garden, an expansive curriculum, and hands-on activities so students anywhere can learn to grow food indoors. In 2023, it implemented the program in 1,000 schools. It has plans to keep expanding.

Over the years, the nonprofit has found that access to fresh food helps students academically, and keeps them engaged (Ritz’s students’ attendance rates have increased from 40% to 93%; students also report that they talk more about healthy eating with their families, eat more vegetables, and learn how to display data). Today, the nonprofit serves 18,000 Bronx students, and 275,000 students across the U.S.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.